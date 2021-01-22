Video : River Where Men And Women Have Baths Naked For Money In South East

Published:

The quest for riches by some Nigerians has taken a new dimension with videos of some desperate Nigerians seen having their bath naked in their tens at a river under the supervision of a so called " Prophet" When the initial video surfaced last week CKN News felt it was one of those one off posts on social media.But further investigation has revealed that it has become a daily occurence with more people joining the the ritual. One Prophet Onyeze aka AKA Na Asu Uchu from Anambra State is behind the activities. The prophet promised his followers that such bath would make them extremely rich. Video 1He splashes Naira notes on them while they engage in their ritual baths as he pray for them in Igbo language So far the prophet has been on a roller coaster unmolested by security agents video 2