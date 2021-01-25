Veteran Broadcaster Bisi Olatilo Regains Freedom From COVID-19 " Detention "

Published:

Share This

Ace broadcaster and multi linguist Chief Bisi Olatilo has tested negative and discharged from hospital after being in isolation for weeks from COVID-19. The Chairman of Biscom Television was discharged this Monday from a hospital in Lagos where he survived the illness that has claimed over 1,000 lives in Nigeria The elated and amiable Igbajo , Osun State born broadcaster told CKN News this evening that he grateful to God for making it out of the isolation alive. He thanked families, friends, business associates, colleagues and people from all walks of life who stood by him throughout the period of his isolation . According to him , he ll take his time to fully rest for now . Chief Bisi Olatilo is a household name in Nigeria and across the world in his chosen career . He is married and blessed with children