BISI OLATILO IS ALIVE Multiple award winner and veteran Broadcaster Chief Bisi Olatilo is not dead. The rumour has been spreading on social media that the Igbajo High Chief and Chairman of BOS Communications died today. CKN News can confirm that the broadcaster is not dead although he is a bit under the weather . A very close aide of the multi linguist who spoke to CKN NEWS few minutes confirmed he is alive. Disregard all the rumours CKN News