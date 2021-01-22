US Based Nigerian Student Who Led Biden’s Inauguration Parade

Published:

The inauguration of American President Joe Biden was and is still the major news in international media. The colourful parade at the inauguration at the Capitol is still the talk of the town. A Nigerian student was leading the line for the Inauguration Parade for Howard University. Vice President Kamala Harris is an alumnus of the University. Leading the drum line for the Howard University parade was a young Nigerian student named AbdulBasit Oyefeso. Oyefeso, known and called Basit Oyefeso is a graduating Sports Medicine student of Howard University. His father is a Nigerian lawyer and politician, Barrister Musbau Oyefeso, a two-term member of the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).