Ureka Launches Innovative App For Jobseekers, HR Experts

Ureka Technologies, a Lagos based start-up, has announced the launch of a new employer- jobseeker app named 1001applicants.com. The app, according to its creators, will act as aggregator for jobseekers and mobile professionals on one hand and employers of all shades/HR practitioners on the other hand. Unlike conventional job apps, the jobseeker's effort is limited to filling a comprehensive online cv that becomes a reference point for all potential employers, eliminating endless reprints. Employers and HR practitioners no longer have to spend days, weeks and months sifting through endless piles of cv as the app does the sifting and delivers a shortlist in a matter of minutes! A cross section of industry leaders hail the innovative app but advise that more jobseekers need to register on the app to facilitate rapid engagement by small and large organizations a s employers can only consider those registered on the app at a given time. The service is free. Dumebi Adigwe, brand manager of 1001applicants.com, says the new app is sure to disrupt the HR industry as it adopts a totally different approach to recruitment and job searches. According to her, "SMEs especially would be positively impacted as replacing lost staff will no longer be an issue and at zero cost especially for now".