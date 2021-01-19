UNIZIK Best Graduating Medical Student Bags 12 Prizes At Convocation

Published:

Winifred Ugochinyere Hyacinth, a graduate of the Faculty of Medicine, College of Health Sciences, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka, UNIZIK, bagged multiple awards at the induction ceremony of medical graduates into the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria. Dr. Winifred won 12 out of the 14 awards including the award for best student in 2nd, 3rd,4th and 5th MBBS. She also emerged the overall best graduating student. Other awards include Prof. Emele prize for best student in Pathology, Prof. Joseph Ikechebelu prize for best student in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Dr. Dozie Ikedife medal for the overall best student, Dr. Echee Adinma prize for best student in Community Medicine, and best female student, Prof. Emejulu prize for the best student in Surgery, among others. An elated Winifred took to Twitter on Monday, January 18, to share how she made her mother proud with the feat. "Made my momma so proud she cried1 Mission accomplished" she wrote.