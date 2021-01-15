UI Cancels 2019/2020 Academic Session,Starts Afresh

Published:

The University of Ibadan (UI) has cancelled the 2019/2020 academic session. This was part of resolutions reached at a meeting of the university’s Senate held on Thursday. The meeting, according to a member of Senate who spoke on the matter , also affirmed resumption of the institution on Monday, January 18 for the conclusion of the 2018/2019 session. At the completion of the aborted 2018/2019 session by February, there will be a three weeks holiday followed by the resumption of the 2020/2021 session. Monday’s resumption will herald faculty boards’ meetings for assessment and consideration of students’ results and completion of the examination for those yet to. Another resolution at the meeting was the setting up of committees to prepare and look at the modalities for the conduct of online classes, in some departments. Academic activities in the university had been halted since March when the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) declared an indefinite strike.