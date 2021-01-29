Two Pastors Exchange Blows Over Preaching Spot At Lagos Bus Stop

Published:

An embarrassing scenario has taken place in Lagos after two preachers fought each other over preaching spot.

The male and female preacher, who reportedly went separately to share the word of God at the Ikeja bus stop in Lagos state, threw caution to the wind as they fought for a preaching spot at the Ikeja bus stop in Lagos state.

In a video that has since gone viral, the female preacher could be seen charging at the male preacher and hurling abuses at him while the man was firing hot ”prayers” against her.





