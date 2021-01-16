Tragedy : Successful Bizman, Wife Died Ten Days Apart, Leaving Nine Children Behind

Published:

Share This

Tragedy has struck in the home of a renowned businessman from Rivers State. Chief Jerome Eke died on 15th January 2021. His wife Joan had succumbed to the cold hands of death ten days earlier on 5th January 2021. The whole family is now inconsolable No one could ascertain what could have led to the tragic end of the young couple as everyone spoken to by CKN News couldn't mutter any answer The couple left behind nine very young children Chief Jerome Eke aka Royal Paragon holds the Chieftaincy title of Igoloi 1 of Etchie Rivers State , he was aformer member of House of Representatives