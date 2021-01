Published:

It is a tale of double tragedy as barely 72 hours after the demise of popular actress Folakemi Aremu aka Orisabunmi, her elder brother,Coach Steve Onishola has also died according to information reaching CKN News

Mr Onishola died at the early hours of Friday of an undisclosed illness.

It will also be recalled that Orisabunmi's husband who is also a popular actor died four months ago

