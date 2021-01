Published:

Three days after his arrest , the publisher of SaharaReporters Omoyele Sowore is still being held by the police.

Sowore was arrested alongside four others for organizing a candlelight procession on new year eve.

No reason has been given by the police for his arrest.

But report has it that he has written his statement at police Headquarters Abuja where he is being detained pending the next action by the police

Share This