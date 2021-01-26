South West Governors Ban Open Grazing By Fulani Herdsmen In Yorubaland

Published:

Open grazing in whatever form has been banned in the whole of the South West This was one of the outcome of the tripartite meeting of the South West governors, security agencies as well as members of Miyetti Allah in Akure Ondo State on Monday Here is the post of Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde on the decision "Today, the south west governors held a security stakeholders’ meeting in Akure, Ondo State. The meeting was attended by our brother governors from Kebbi and Jigawa States, security chiefs in the SW zone led by the AIG Zone 11 and leaders from the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN). Collectively, we resolved to ban open grazing in all parts of the south west. In Oyo State, we already have a law against open grazing which will continue to be implemented by our security agencies. I restated that we will not permit criminality as a response to criminal actions. Instead we will continue to support our security agencies to do their duties. Also, we will work with our people to face our common enemies - the criminals; kidnappers, armed robbers and bandits."