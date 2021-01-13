Socialite and Billionaire Businessman, Bolu Akin-Olugbade Dies

Published:

Billionaire businessman and the Aare Ona Kakanfo of Owu Kingdom, Bolu Akin-Olugbade, is dead. The man who knows how to court attention where and when it is necessary, sources revealed died today January 13 after battling with COVID19 complications. The late Akin-Olugbade who made his first millions at the age of 24 has one undying obsession ,that is his carve for Rolls Royce was aged 64. He attended Corona School, Yaba; King’s College, Lagos; London University; University of California (master’s in Law); and Cambridge University where he got his doctorate specialising in Company Law. His business interests cut across law, property development, construction, manufacturing, logistics, distribution, maritime and offshore services, investment banking, etc. The late Aare Ona Kakanfo was man of means and style,he was so obsessed with Rolls Royce brand that he buys every model of the exotic car. Akin-Olugbade strongly believes that if he wants a car, then he should go for wonder on wheels that will not only draw attention but also should be able to send tongues wagging. He even earned a global attention with his carvings.He made the list of the 25 selected rich men who were invited globally for a private viewing of the 2019 Rolls Royce SUV,Cullian few years ago. At the viewing,he later paid for one. Other wonders on wheel in his garage include Phantom Convertible drophead,2018 PhantomV111 among others. And truly, the CEO of Meridien Maritime and Offshore Services has no doubt created a lasting impression wherever he struts his prized toy as he causes stir whenever he is spotted. He is no doubt a man of style and class in 2009, everybody that is anybody in Yorubaland was drawn to the Kingdom of Owu in Ogun State to witness the conferment of highly coveted chieftaincy title, Aare Ona Kakanfo on the late Dr. Prince Bolu Akin Olugbade. The Owu, Ogun State born high chief, also made no pretence that he has got style and charisma in abundance. At every soiree he attends it is another opportunity for Aare Ona-Kakanfo, as Akin-Olugbade is fondly addressed, to flaunt his social clout. His taste also reflected in his recently completed multi billion naira mansion in Abeokuta, Ogun State,the three storey building luxuriously furnished is a replica of UK’s Buckingham Palace.