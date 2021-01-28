Show Of Shame At House of Reps Hearing Today

Published:

Tension broke out at the ongoing public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) on Thursday as disagreement amongst members of the host communities led to physical combat.





Trouble started when the Host Communities of Nigeria Producing Oil and Gas (HOSTCOM) was called to the podium to make a presentation. There was disagreement amongst the members, leading to exchange of blows.





The public hearing on the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) is being organised by the House of Representative. The PIB has lingered in the National Assembly for nearly 20 years with previous assemblies failing to pass the critical legislation.





One of the Itsekiri leaders had stood up to speak but was opposed by other members and a fight ensued. The host communities are a vital part of the PIB.

Share This