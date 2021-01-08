Sex Party : Kaduna Government Arraigns PDP Spokesman For " Attempted Adultery"

Published:

The publicity secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna state chapter, Abraham Alberah has been arraigned by the state government for allegedly attempting to commit adultery.

The opposition party spokesman is also accused of flouting COVID-19 protocols.

Recall that the Kaduna State Urban Planning and Development Authority (KASUPDA) demolished Asher Lounge, a restaurant over an alleged “immoral” act.

Alberah is the husband of Aisha Yakubu, CEO of Asher Lounge.

KASUPDA had alleged that the hotel was the proposed venue for a sex party — although a flyer attached to the tweet had no detail of the location.

Reacting to the demolition exercise on Tuesday, KASUPDA director-general, Ismail Umaru-Dikko had stated that the building lacked the necessary permit which necessitated its demolition.







But Yakubu, who denied allegations of a sex party, has threatened to seek redress in court over the demolition of her property.







Yakubu said she lost a month-old pregnancy because of “trauma”.

On Wednesday, however, the state government arraigned operators of the restaurant, staff and customers who allegedly organised the party.

The five accused persons, who were brought before Gabasawa magistrate court, pleaded not guilty to the charges bordering on “public nuisance, obscene or indecent act, gross indecency and adultery”.

“On December 27, 2020, at about 21.30 hours, credible information was received at Sabon Tasha police station to the effect that a sex party was organised by some unknown persons to hold at a venue called Asher Guest Lounge located at Court Road, Sabon Tasha at Chikun local government area, Kaduna state to hold at about 19.00 hours,” the charge sheet read.



