Sex In High Places : Police Commence Investigation Into Sex Allegations Against Apostle Suleiman

Police IG Muhammed Adamu has ordered a probe of the Apostle Suleiman, over alleged carnal knowledge the wife of Pastor Mike Davids, a pastor in his church.

The wife, Pastor Faith Edeko, heads the Utako, Abuja branch of Omega Fire Ministries while her husband has left the church.

The pastor also accused Suleiman of threatening his life and denying him access to his children.

The IG in a letter addressed to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Force Intelligence Bureau dated January 5, 2021 ordered an investigation into the allegation.

The letter, with reference number CB:7000/IGP.SEC/ABJ/Vol.515/561, was signed by the Principal Staff Officer II to the Inspector-General of Police, ACP Iliya Doma.

The letter followed a petition written by V.C Ezenagu & Associates on behalf of the aggrieved pastor.





