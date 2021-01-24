Seriki Fulani House Destruction: Police Yet To Arrest Sunday Igboho 24 Hours After IG's Order

Published:

Over 24 hours after the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, ordered the Oyo State Police Commissioner to arrest Sunday Adeyemo aka (Igboho) for his role in the attack on Fulani communities at Iganga, Ibarapa LGA of the state, the suspect is still walking free. Igboho, who had earlier issued a seven-day quit notice to Fulani in the area, reportedly led his supporters to the palace of the Sarkin Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir, on Friday where they killed three people and razed houses and cars, forcing Fulani resident in the area to flee. A source close to Igboho told our correspondent yesterday in Ibadan that Igboho was still going about his usual business at his Soka residence, in Oluyole Local Government Area of the state. “He has no place to go. He was not at the scene when the incident happened. He had left Igangan before the incident happened. Meanwhile, his mission in Igangan was not to fight anyone but to assure residents of his support for peaceful co-existence as you can see in the video going viral on social media where he encouraged Yoruba people of his support. The only people he asked to leave are terrorists who are causing confusion in the area,” the source said. Following the attacks on the communities, Presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, had on Friday told the BBC Hausa Service that IGP Adamu had directed the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mrs Ngozi Onadeko, to arrest Igboho. Also, the Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde in a statement through his media aide, Taiwo Adisa, asked the commissioner of police to arrest Igboho for inciting the violence. When contacted, the governor’s chief press secretary, Mr Adisa, directed our correspondent to ask the police why Igboho has not yet been arrested. “It is not the duty of the governor to arrest anyone but it is the duty of the police,” he said. Adisa said the governor didn’t mention anyone’s name but he specifically said miscreants, kidnappers and hoodlums in the state should be arrested. The Oyo Police Command spokesman, Olugbenga Fadeyi, rejected calls put through to him while text messages sent to him were not replied to.