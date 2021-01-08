Sanwoolu Cancels Ongoing Appointment Of LASU VC , Orders Outgoing VC To Convey Emergency Senate Meeting

Published:

Lagos State Governor and Visitor to Lagos State University (LASU), Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has cancelled the ongoing process set up for the appointment of a substantive ninth Vice Chancellor of the University.

The Governor further directed that a fresh process that would terminate in forty five days should commence immediately.

According to a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, Governor Sanwo-Olu's decision on the cancellation came after a thorough investigation and stakeholders engagement, which were necessitated by various petitions against the selection process.

"Governor Sanwo-Olu was inundated with petitions arising from the selection process of the Vice Chancellor by the Governing Council. After a thorough evaluation and investigation of the various complaints, Mr. Governor, in his capacity as the Visitor to the University ordered the cancellation of the process," he stated.

The outgoing Vice Chancellor, Professor Olanrewaju Fagbohun has also been directed by Governor Sanwo-Olu to convene an emergency Senate meeting for the purpose of appointing one of the Deputy Vice Chancellors, who is not a candidate in the cancelled selection process as Acting Vice Chancellor from Monday January 11, 2021 when the tenure of the incumbent Vice Chancellor, Professor Fagbohun expires.

The Governor further directed that, the Senate should select among its members, a pro tem chairman to superintend the meeting and conduct of election of Acting Vice Chancellor.





