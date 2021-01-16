Sani Abacha's Sister Dies At 75

Published:

Late Sani Abacha's younger sister, Hajiya Fanta Mohammed is dead. Hajiya Fanta reportedly died at an Abuja hospital after a brief illness and will be buried on Sunday, January 17 President Buhari in his condolence message said the deceased devoted her time on earth to caring for the less-privileged and godly upbringing of her children The deceased was reportedly the mother of Basheer Mohammed, the current federal commissioner, National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons. She was 75 years