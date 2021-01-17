Okorocha Hosts Ex Students Of Rochas Foundation That Graduated From Police Academy

Published:

Share This

Senator Rochas Okorocha receives in his office, graduates of Rochas Foundation College, Kano who are now graduates of Nigeria Police Academy Wudil, Kano. They are Asp. Abdulsalam Suleiman (2014 set) and Asp. Emmanuel Ifeanyi Madueke (2010 set) Nigeria Police Academy, Kano is the 54th NUC Accredited Federal University in Nigeria. The graduates are among the over 4000 graduates of Rochas Foundation Colleges scattered all over the country in various disciplines and working in different parts of the world.