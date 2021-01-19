Rising Artiste, Many Others Lose Vehicles To Abeokuta Petrol Tanker Explosion

Published:

A fast-rising Nigerian actor, Ayobami Daniel, has suffered a major loss after his car was involved in a fire incident in Abeokuta, Ogun state. Apparently, Daniel’s vehicle was at the scene of a tanker explosion which occurred around the same area. Actor Ayobami Daniel loses car to tanker explosion. Photo: @ayobami_daniel Source: Instagram Nollywood actress, Omowunmi Ajiboye, shared the news on her Instagram page while giving thanks to God for sparing the life of her colleague. She also prayed for the lord to replenish his loss. "Thank God for your life my boy @ayobami__daniel Olorun a pese Owo to ma fi ra motor min fun e ni Oruko jesu Kadupe fun emi." Adorable video captures Toyin Abraham kissing a child beggar through her car window According to Ajiboye, the explosion happened just in front of her son’s school some minutes after she dropped him off. The actress similarly gave thanks to God for not making her mourn over her son. She called on fans and followers to join her thanking God. "This incident happened at the front of my Son school @obadaraogungbe not up to 5min we dropped him Thank you lord for not giving me any reason to mourn over my SON and FAMILY. Pls FAM help me thank GOD on behalf of me and my Family." Several vehicles were affected by the explosion