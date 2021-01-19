President Trump Set To Pardon Music Star Lil Wayne Few Hours To Leaving Office

Published:

Share This

Dwayne Carter, an American rapper better known as Lil Wayne, is reportedly expected to be pardoned by President Donald Trump in his final hours before he officially leaves office. According to Fox News, Trump is expected to issue around 50 to 100 commutations and pardons to several people including white-collar criminals, high-profile rappers and a jailed Florida eye doctor. The media outlet quoted sources as saying the outgoing president is likely to announce the pardons on Tuesday or ahead of Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden as his successor. Wayne is at risk of a 10-year jail term after pleading guilty to federal gun charges levelled against him in December last year. Security operatives had searched a jet the ‘Funeral’ crooner boarded in November 2019 after a tip-off and found gun alongside other items including cocaine, ecstasy, marijuana, heroin, pain killers and prescription-strength cough syrup. The New York Times, while confirming the report, stated that “as President Trump enters the final hours of his term, he has been intently focused on who should benefit from his clemency power.” “Those under consideration include such disparate figures as Sheldon Silver, the disgraced former New York Assembly speaker, and the rapper Lil Wayne, who pleaded guilty last month to a gun charge,” the elite news platform added.