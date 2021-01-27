Politics Of Buhari's Service Chiefs Appointment. .By Chris Kehinde Nwandu

Published:

POLITICS OF BUHARI'S APPOINTMENT OF SERVICE CHIEFS

Many of our readers have bombarded us with several comments on the recent appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari

Many from a particular geo political zone felt cheated on the appointments

But let's do a quick breakdown

The new Service Chiefs are:

1: Major-General Leo Irabor Chief of Defence Staff ( Delta , South South )

2: Major-General I. Attahiru Chief of Army Staff ( Kaduna , North West )

3: Rear Admiral A.Z Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff ( Kano )

4: Air-Vice Marshal I.O Amao, Chief of Air Staff ( Osun , South West )

The geo political zones not represented are North East, South East and North Central

But the President was so Smart in his appointment of Chief of Defence Staff , Major General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea Irabor.

The Major General is an Igboman from Delta State , by so doing President Buhari has technically tried to kill two birds with one Staff, by trying to satisfy both the Igbos and South South with the appointment.

The clinch here is that once decorated , Major General Irabor by his position will become the only Four Star General in the entire Nigerian Army

The Service Chiefs are 3 Star Generals

All the Service Chiefs are expected to report to him and the Commander In Chief of the Nigerian Armed Forces.

The appointment of Service Chiefs is at the sole discretion of the President and he is at liberty to choose whosoever he wants.

Finally, several serving Generals across the three armed forces will in the next few days be expected to retire alongside the Service Chiefs

As it is traditional , any General above the appointed Service Chiefs in service ( seniority...year ) will automatically retire voluntarily except with the express permission of Mr President which is very rare.

Chris Kehinde Nwandu is the Editor In Chief of CKN News

