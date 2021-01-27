Police Service Commission Suspends Policeman Over Alleged Illicit Affair With Wife Of Top Police Boss

Published:

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the suspension of Mohammed I. Musa a Superintendent of Police (SP) following a recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Musa has been in the eye of the storm over allegations that he had illicit sexual affair with the wife of an undisclosed top police.

The suspension order approved by the Permanent Secretary/Secretary to the Commission, Mr Ferdinard Eke, said the suspension followed a recommendation by the IG.

“Please refer to your letter with reference number 105697/FS/FHQ/AB3/13 dated January 19, 2021 on the above subject matter, 1 am directed to write and convey the approval.

“In accordance with the Public Service Rule 030413, the Commission has approved the suspension of Mohammed I. Musa, a Superintendent of Police from performing the functions of his office with effect from 20th January, 2021”, it read.

The commission further said “You are required to furnish the commission with information on further development on the matter”.

The letter did not make any reference to his alleged affair with the wife of any police officer

Share This