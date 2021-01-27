Police Arrest Man, Sons For Supplying Over 10,000 Arms To Bandits

Published:

Police in Katsina State have arrested a man who allegedly sold 10,000 arms and ammunition to bandits.

It was gathered that the man was arrested alongside two of his sons and three other suspects.



The suspect, Haruna Yusuf confessed to have sold over 10,000 arms and ammunition to bandits in the forest.



Parading the suspects at the command headquarters, the state commissioner of police, Sanusi Buba, said the arrest of the culprits followed credible intelligence report received by his command.



“A credible intelligence led to the arrest of one Lawan Zayyana, aged 35yrs of Muduru village, Mani LGA of Katsina state, a notorious bandit and arms and ammunition supplier to bandits in the forest.



“In the course of an investigation, his cohorts; namely: Haruna Yusuf, 47 of Sawarya village, Kaita LGA of Katsina state; Haruna Adamu, 35 and Auwal Abubakar, aged 28 both of Maduru village, Mani LGA of Katsina State were arrested.



“Consequently, Haruna Yusuf confessed to being the gang leader as he usually received the supply of arms and ammunition from Niger Republic and hands over to Lawan Zayyana, Haruna Adamu, and Auwal Abubakar who, in turn, took the supply to bandits in the forest.”





He added that more suspected bandits including two biological sons of Haruna Yusuf were arrested in his house.



