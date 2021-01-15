Police Arrest 13 Traffic Robbers In Lagos

Published:

As police intensify efforts towards a crime free Lagos, in response to the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu’s directive, the operatives of Rapid Response Squad (RRS) yesterday arrested 13 suspected traffic robbers lurking around Motorways, Old Toll Gate and Olusosun Dump site, Ojota. The suspects, who were picked up yesterday evening through an undercover operation led by the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS) CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, resulted into the arrest of the 13 suspects. The suspects are: Akeredola Taiwo (33), Oriyomi Solola (28), Olanrewaju Sikiru (25), Hakeem Ridwan (22), Joseph Ovie (33), Muhammadu Aminu (32), Monday Nweke (35), Emmanuel Anthony (24), Onyeka Muoghara (40), Salaudeen Rilwan (32), Kayode Dele (31), Silas Manner (27) and Favour Elijah (26). Some of the suspects, who were caught red – handed while taking drugs in their hideouts around the corridor couldn’t explain what they were doing in those spots as at the time of arrest. Eyewitnesses around the areas who hinted the police disclosed that the suspects were part of the criminals who lurk around spots waiting for traffic and nightfall to prey on motorists returning home from work. It would be recalled that road users plying Ojota Loops, Abiola Garden and Old Toll gate few days ago complained that they were being tormented by traffic robbers around the area. The suspects have been transferred to the Lagos State Taskforce on Environmental Offences for prosecution.