Pictures: Gov Sanwoolu Presents N5m Cheques To Two Best Graduating Students Of LASU

Published:

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has presented N5 million cheque to SHOTUNDE Oladimeji Idris, 22,the best graduating student, Business Admin Dept in the Faculty of Management Science at LASU. He got also a public service job offer at the State House, Marina.

The Best Master’s Degree student, OLABANJO OLUSOLA AANU, who finished his Master’s Degree in Computer Science with Grade Point of 5.0, got a N5m cheque.

The Governor posted this on his social media handle

"Today, as part of our promise to reward academic excellence in Lagos State, I presented cheques of N5 million each to the best graduating students of the Undergraduate and Masters programmes of the Lagos State University.

Shotunde Oladimeji Idris, the best graduating student was also offered automatic employment into the state's civil service as we continue to improve the attractiveness of our civil service for the state's best brains.

At the start of this administration, improving education in the state was highlighted as one of my biggest priorities, and we demonstrated commitment by increasing budgetary allocation to the sector as we work on improving the quality of our curriculums and welfare of our students."

Share This