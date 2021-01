Published:

Nigeria today celebrated the Armed Forces Remembrance Day, a day set aside to honor Nigeria's fallen heroes In attendance were President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Service Chiefs and Head of paramilitary agencies including the Corps Marshal of FRSC Boboye Oyeyemi. Also in attendance were the SGF , ministers , Chief Justice of Nigeria, Senate President and Speaker House of Representatives These are pictures from the event held at the Eagles Square Abuja