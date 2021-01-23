Pictures From Delta State Gas Explosion

Published:

Share This

Several people were reported dead, many injured, houses, vehicles burnt as explosion rocked Osadebe Gas plant along Lagos/Asaba expressway very close to Eye clinic Agbor Delta State on Friday 22nd of January 2021. The cause of the Explosion was not yet known as at Press time, as many of the Victims with various degrees of burns and injuries were rushed to nearby hospitals for urgent Treatments.The adjourning houses were not left out as the fire and explosion ripped through various houses Most of those affected were seen being loaded into vehicles or walking around crying for help in trending videos In one of the videos a family member of one of the victims was overheard crying that no assistance was being accorded those brought to the hospital