Outrage As Kids Vote At Kano LG Election

Published:

Share This

Nigerians have taken to social media to lambast the Kano State Independent Electoral Commission for allowing children to vote in the election that took place across the 44 local government areas in the state on Saturday. Several pictures and videos circulating on social media show children said to be between the ages of nine and 16, being accredited by electoral officials wearing face masks with the KANSIEC logo. In one of the videos, a young boy who appears to be between the age of 11 and 13, at Gwazaye polling unit, Kumbotso, local government area, is seen fixing his thumbprint against a party logo while other children struggle to receive their ballot papers. Although, many first doubted if the videos and pictures were recent, they were soon authenticated when officials wearing facemasks in compliance with the COVID-19 protocols were seen. In the videos trending, some of the children are seen forming queues and mingling in contravention of the COVID-19 protocol. They subsequently affix thumbprints on ballot papers and cast their ballots. On Twitter, @EduWaltzChuka wrote, “I have watched these videos coming out from Kano and I feel so ashamed for doing the right thing. In 2017 when I was working as an adhoc staff for INEC during voters card enrolment, I personally made sure anybody suspected to be under age 18 never enrolled in Nnokwa.” @osheguy tweeted, “This is sad and appalling.” A tweep, Adegoke Victor, who claimed to have served in Borno State in 2007, said he witnessed underage voting in 2007, wrote, “This is not new to me at all, I served with INEC in Maiduguri in 2007, I experienced it first hand and I made an attempt not to register the underage but I was given a stern warning not to try it otherwise I won’t return home alive. I simply backtracked.”