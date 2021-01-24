Onitsha Prophet Vows To Resurrect 7 Dead Bodies On 28th January

Published:

Share This

Incase you've forgotten him, he is Prophet Onye Eze Jesus who has been seen in several video bathing wealth seeking naked people in a river He has just released a video where he vowed to go to a mortuary in Onitsha come 28th January 2021 to resurrect 7 dead bodies and he is inviting as many people as possible to come and witness the epoch event The Bathing Prophet is based in Nkpor Uno - Nkpor in Idemmili Local Government Area... near Onitsha between Ogidi ( the LGA Headquarters) and Onitsha