Billionaire lottery businessman and chairman of Premier Lotto, Sir Kessington Adebutu, is bereaved as he has lost one of his wives, Rosemary Dacosta Kesington-Adebutu.

Mrs. Adebutu died on January 9 after a brief illness. Details about her death are still sketchy however family sources claim she was hale and hearty until this weekend when she came down with a mild ailment.

She was taken to the St. Nicholas Hospital, Lagos where she was confirmed dead.









