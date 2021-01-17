NYSC Orders COVID-19 Test For All Fresh Corpers

Published:

Management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has insisted that everyone aiming to gain entrance into the NYSC camps must undergo a compulsory COVID- 19 test, saying only those that tested negative would be admitted into the camps. This is just as the NYSC denied reports making the rounds that the scheme refused to close camps because contractors would lose patronage. The NYSC management, in a statement, noted that the story was full of inconsistencies, lacking in facts and accuracy. The statement noted that NYSC, guided by its policy of prioritising the welfare and safety of corps members, staff and collaborating agencies, shut down the 37 camps of the scheme across the 36 States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory in March 2020. According to the statement, the proactive move was devoid of a prod from any quarter but meant to safeguard the corps members and NYSC officials from contracting the dreaded coronavirus. It noted: “Again in November 2020, the scheme after putting in place necessary measures for the safe reopening of camps, and guided by the Centre for Disease Control reopened its camps. “It is imperative to restate that everyone coming into the NYSC camps must undergo COVID – 19 test, corps members and officials alike. Only those that test negative are admitted into the camps. “The same measures adopted for the November and December 2020 Orientation courses are going to be applied to the 2020 Batch “B” Stream II Orientation course commencing, Tuesday, 19th January 2021, with stricter enforcement of all the safety protocols. The NYSC and NCDC are working closely for a successful exercise as recorded previously. “Accordingly, members of the general public are advised to disregard the unbalanced and cooked – up reportage designed to deliberately create fear and panic in the minds of unsuspecting Nigerians.”