NSCDC Officers And Men Senerades CG At 58

58 Happy Cheers to the Commandant General, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Abdulahi Gana Mohammadu. The Management Team, the Commandants of Corps, Senior officers and Members of the Inspectorate/Rank & file of the Corps delightfully felicitate with the Commandant General Abdulahi Gana Mohammadu, as you marks your 58th Birthday. Your contributions, achievements, outstanding performance, transparency, accountability and selfless service to the nation and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps always inspire us with determination and great energy. Our fervent prayer to you is that GOD will decorate each golden ray of the sun reaching you with wishes of Success, Happiness, Joy and Prosperity. Wishing you a happy birthday, long life and prosperity.