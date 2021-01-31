No More Imposition Of Candidates In APC...Buhari

Published:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday , said imposition would no longer be allowed in the ruling All Progressives Congress .

He said there would be “ no more crowning from Abuja .”

Buhari spoke shortly after he revalidated his membership of the the party in his hometown , Daura , Katsina State .

The President , who was accompanied by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker Committee , Mai Buni ; members of the committee ; President of the Senate President , Ahmad Lawan; state governors and other party members , said he was committed to ensuring that the party is returned to the people at the grassroots .

He said , “No more crowning from Abuja downward . Let the people know this and appreciate it that they are in charge of their constituencies and they are in charge of the party .

“Without any incentive , they must come out and defend the party at any level so that we , you and the party will feel secured and comfortable because the old time of putting hands in the pocket is over because the money is no longer available . ”

The President insisted that the party ’s structure should no longer be Abuja downwards , saying “ouur party style and structure should no longer be Abuja downwards , but from the ward level upwards . So that people can defend the party and its policies even at every level. ”

Buhari again recalled how his regime inherited a country without infrastructure despite the money made by past administrations .

He reiterated his call the nation ’s elite to consider such factors before criticising his regime.

Share This