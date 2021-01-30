NIN: Glo Advises Nigerians To Register At Its Retail Outlets

Published:

Nigerians who are yet to register for the National Identification Number (NIN) can now do so at Globacom’s retail outlets across the country .

Globacom commenced NIN enrolment for people who are yet to register after it was granted approval licence last week by Nigerian Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

The company in a statement in Lagos explained that its devices which had already been certified by the NIMC have been deployed across its retails outlets nationwide, adding that arrangements are being concluded for retail outlets that are not live yet for NIN enrolment to also begin soon

On Glo subscribers who have obtained but are yet to link their NIN with their mobile numbers, it advised them to text their NIN to 109 or dial *109# to submit their NIN. Glo added that they can equally call 109 to update their NIN via voice call.

The Company, which restated its commitment to customer’s delightful experience on the Glo network and continuous support for Government's efforts to create a secure and sustainable industry, advised subscribers with further enquiries to contact its customer contact channels or to visit https://www.gloworld. com/ng/nin​ for further support

