Nigerian Singer Paul Okoye Tests positive for COVID 19...Narrates Experience

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye fondly referred to as Rude Boy, has taken to his verified Instagram account to announce that he has contracted coronavirus.





He seized the opportunity to sensitise his followers that COVID 19 is not a hoax. "Attention!!! Covid is real!!! I know as typical Nigerian or African it is very hard to believe. Some will say 'experience is the best teacher. Oh well, the experience and the teacher has visited me and they’ve been dealing with me for more than 10 days now. It is not funny, worst sickness ever!!! You all better be careful out there. If you like believe me, if you like don’t believe me. You can as well wait for your own experience by playing ignorance. Goodluck. God help us all," he said.





The singer also went on to share his harrowing experience while battling the virus. He revealed that he will do his final tests tomorrow to know if he is free of the virus.





"I cannot wait for tomorrow to do my final test, so if they declare me free of the virus, I will know that I am free. Guys stay safe out there. If you see me and want to hug me and I push you, do not be angry, I am not 'forming celebrity'. Let's learn to greet from afar.





"There is nothing worse than this illness, I understand when you are ill and feeling pain. The usual pain is headache, high temperature, dizziness. But when it has to do with the inability to breathe; that experience I do not want to experience it again. that is the worst part of the illness. Also, you will have a bit of memory loss. Please be careful out there," the singer said.

