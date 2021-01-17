Nigeria Records 1,598 COVID-19 New Cases, As Global Deaths Hit 2m

Published:

Nigeria on Saturday recorded one thousand five hundred and ninety-eight (1598) COVID-19 cases in the country. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the figure in a tweet on Saturday night. Lagos, FCT, Plateau, Rivers, Kaduna and Anambra top the list with 461, 206, 197, 168, 116, 53 cases respectively. Others were Kaduna-116, Anambra-53, Ogun-49,Ebonyi-47. Edo-42, Sokoto-32, Imo-31, Katsina-31, Oyo-30, Akwa Ibom-27, Delta-16,Kano-16, Abia-15,Niger-15, Ondo-11, Bayelsa-10 Borno-9, Kebbi-8, Ekiti-7 and Jigawa-1 Nigeria has now recorded 108, 943 coronavirus cases and 1,420 deaths officially. Global death now stands at over Two million