Dr Ngozi Okonjo Iweala has expressed her shock and sadness over the death of former UNILAG VC Prof Ibidapo OBE

This was her statement

"I am deeply saddened that we have lost one of Nigeria’s Brightest Stars, my brother, Prof Ibidapo-Obe, to Covid19. Prof was Chair Of the Governing Council of African University of Science and Technology whose Board of Trustees I chair.Our deepest condolences to his family and to the country!May his soul rest in perfect peace."

