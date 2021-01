Published:

Mr. Omololu Bishi who was promoted to the the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) less than a month ago has been reported dead.

A former Benue State Commissioner of Police, Bishi was later in charge of Armament.

He died in Lagos yesterday during a brief illness

He is scheduled for burial Tuesday morning at the Ebony Vault in Lagos.

The late Bishi was among 13 AIGs appointed by the Police Service Commission (PSC) on December 18, 2020.

