New CDS , Service Chiefs Hit Maiduguri

New Chief of Defence Staff, Major General Lucky Irabor on Sunday led other Service Chiefs on an operational visit to the Headquarters, Command and Control Centre of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, the Borno State Capital.

Their visit to the theatre for the war against Boko Haram comes a few days after they met with President Muhammadu Buhari.

This is the first time the new Service Chiefs are visiting Maiduguri since their appointment, and it also serves as the first operational aimed at better prosecuting the war against the insurgents.

Gen. Irabor and Major General Ibrahim Attahiru are not new to the operations within the theatre, as they have previously served as Theatre Commanders of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri.

The visit to Maiduguri became imperative after the met with President Buhari, on Thursday, January 28.

At the meeting, the president charged them to be patriotic, and serve the country well







