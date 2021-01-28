My Police Orderly Feeds Me Daily On Happenings Across Nigeria ..Lai Mohammed

Published:

Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, has praised Lucky Moses, his police orderly, for his unwavering loyalty.

According to the minister, aside from his job of providing security coverage, Moses gives feedback on happenings across the country, especially as it relates how the people feel about the activities of the present administration.

Speaking in Abuja at a ceremony to decorate the police orderly, who was recently promoted by the Police Service Commission (PSC) from the rank of inspector to assistant superintendent of police (ASP), Mohammed described Moses as his “sounding board”.

“He exhibits his loyalty in various forms. He is pained when he hears anything bad about me and he tries to defend me,” NAN quoted Mohammed as saying.

“More than that, Moses is like a sounding board for me, and every morning, the first thing I ask him is: ‘What are they saying in town about the government and your minister?’

“You will be pleasantly surprised that there is no popular radio station and discussions on them that he does not follow. From his own way of understanding, he will present issues to me.

“Sometimes, when some policies of government are misunderstood, I will take time to explain to him, what the people think and what is the real situation.”

The minister also described his orderly as very hardworking and committed to his duty.

“I cannot remember when Moses was reported sick or ill in the past five years. On the contrary, when I notice that he is slowing down, I will call him and tell him to take some days off,” he added.

“His understanding of police is different from that of an average policeman. He eschews all the things we do not like in a policeman — he is punctual, dedicated, honest and above all, loyal.

“I will encourage other officers to emulate him because I have not found him wanting in anything.”

On his part, Moses who expressed gratitude to God, the PSC, and the inspector-general of police for his promotion, thanked the minister for touching his life in many ways.





He also promised to be more dedicated to his duties.

Share This