My Kidnnapers Wanted To Kill Me..Immigration Spokeswoman

The recently kidnapped and released spokesperson of the Edo Command of the Nigerian Immigration Service, Mrs Bridget Esene, has recounted her ordeal in the hands of her abductors, saying she was meant to be killed and does not wish her enemy such experience.

It would be recalled that she was kidnapped on her way to church on Sunday and remained in captivity for over 48 hours.

She said her abductors had a change of heart and sold her to some suspected Fulani herdsmen, who took her deep into the forest.

While expressing happiness over her release, she explained that she experienced grave suffering in the hands of her abductors.

She explained that they trailed her to her church, adding that upon sighting the kidnappers, she attempted to escape but was intercepted at gunpoint by the hoodlums.

She said:

“I was meant to be killed, but my abductors sold me to herdsmen. The armed men numbering five trailed me to my church at Ikhueniro near Benin city where I was kidnapped. I was forced into their car and driven out of the church premises by my abductors who later sold me to another set of kidnappers, who are suspected herdsmen.

“I saw hell and l don’t wish my enemy such. I was later sold to another set of gunmen who then took me deep into the forest.”

A source had told newsmen that the family discretely negotiated with the abductors because the media was already involved, the Immigration spokesperson, however, said she was rescued by the police and vigilantes, adding that no ransom was paid.

