My Dad Had Sex Severally With Me...20 Year Accuses Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Staff Of Incestuous Act

A 20-year-old girl Fatima Usman has cried over incestuous act being committed by her father, a staff of the Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo.

Fatima, who spoke in a viral video, said the sexual act with her father began a long time ago.

She said whenever she refused to sleep with her father he would send her out of the house even at midnight.

Fatima stated her mother does not check whether she sleeps in the house or not anytime her father sends her away for refusing his sexual advances.

In her words: “My father has been sleeping with me for a very long and whenever I refuse he would send me out of the room.

“If I say I will voice out, he would be threatening to kill me. He would bring out a knife and show me that if I tell anybody he would kill me.

“My mother did not bother to check on me whether I slept in the room or not. Anytime my father sent me out, and I slept outside, my mother would have slept off, she did not know what was happening.”