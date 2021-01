Published:

Afrojuju creator Olushina Akanbi Peters aka Shina Peters has been elevated to position of a Bishop

SSP as he is known was recently made a Bishop of Cherubim and Seraphim Church ( C & S ) in Lagos

He has been a member of the church for decades

SSP over the years said that his music has been largely influenced by the Church

CKN News could not confirm if the position is a full time or part time job

