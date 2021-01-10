Military Redeploys Over 100 Army Generals

Published:

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has approved the postings and appointments of senior officers in order to reinvigorate the war against terrorism.

This was made known in a statement made available on Saturday by the Director Army Public Relations Brigadier General Sagir Musa who noted that the exercise was to rekindle the spirit of professionalism and enhance the productivity of the Nigerian Army.

The posting saw the redeployment of Major General FO Agugo from Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps Apapa Lagos to Defence Headquarters Department of Communications as Chief of Defence Communications, Major General M Mohammed from Nigerian Army Resource Center Abuja to Pronto Tech Nigeria Limited and appointed Managing Director, Maj Gen AR Owolabi from Defence Headquarters Abuja (Department of Communications) to Headquarters Nigerian Army Signals Corps as Commander, Major General A Bande is to remain as General Officer Commanding 8 Division Sokoto.







“Major General E Akerejola from Army Headquarters Department of Logistics to Nigerian Army School of Supply and Transport, Benin as Commandant, Major General UM Mohammed to remain in the Office of the Chief of Army Staff as Special Adviser Nigerian Army University Biu and Vice-Chairman Nigerian Army Property Limited, Abuja, Major General CV Eze from Office of the Chief of Army Staff ( Nigerian Army Special Projects) to Army Headquarters, Department of Army Logistics and appointed Director Engineering Services.

“Major General OF Azinta from Defence Space Agency, Abuja to Defence Headquarters as Director Psychological Warfare, Major General AM Dauda from National Defence College, Abuja to Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans and appointed Director Policy, Major General AL Dusu from Army Headquarters, Department of Policy and Plans to Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia appointed Commandant and Major General H Ahmed from Headquarters Nigerian Army Corps of Military Police to remain as Provost Marshal (Army).

“Others include, – Major General TA Gagariga from Nigerian Army School of Artillery, Kachia to Defence Space Agency, Abuja appointed as Deputy Chief of Defence Space Agency, Major General JO Iwara from Army Headquarters Department of Standard and Evaluation to Department of Army Logistics appointed Director of Logistics Planning, Major General PI Eze to remain at Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri and appointed Theatre Logistics Component Commander.



“Major General OO Oluyede to remain in Sector 2 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Damaturu as Commander, Major General BR Sinjen to remain in Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations, Abuja as Director Operations, Major General R Abubakar to remain in Defence Headquarters as Defence Liaison Officer Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, Major General OO Soyele from Defence Headquarters, Abuja to Nigerian Army Resource Center, Abuja as Senior Research Fellow, Major General AK Ibrahim to remain in Headquarters 7 Division/ Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Maiduguri as General Officer Commanding/Commander Sector 1 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Major General SI Igbinomwanhia to remain in Sector 3 Operation LAFIYA DOLE, Monguno as Commander and Major General IM Jallo from Headquarters 63 Brigade, Asaba to Headquarters 6 Division, Port Harcourt appointed General Officer Commanding



Share This