Man Denies Allegations Of Sexually Abusing His Nine Month Son Levelled Against Him By Wife

The man accused by his wife of sexually molesting their nine month son has denied the allegation through this press statement

My attention has been drawn to a post/ publication made by my wife, wherein she made some several serious allegations, which are defaming in nature. These allegations touches on my character.

I am surprised at my wife's disposition with respect to the marital challenges our marriage is undergoing. These allegations are very serious and they were personal orchestrated by wife. May I, at this point condemn same, as there are FALSE and FRIVOLOUS. All these allegations are coming because I requested for a DNA test and a dissolution of our marriage, because she has become CRUEL and HOSTILE to me at any slightest misunderstanding.

My family and I have decided to go to any length to see that we put a halt to my wife, unwholesome activities. It is not in doubt that my wife and i have marital challenges, wherein she has pleaded with me profusely to settle same, little did I know that my refusal will prompt her anger to carry out various threats on me. In one of her message to me, she boasted categorically that she was going to SET ME UP and also go to any length to defame me.

I am not a GAY and I have NEVER sexually molested our 9months and 2weeks old son and i have not in any way threaten my wife's life or any member of her family as alleged by her in her publications. The reason I left the house after Christmas day, is because of her cruelty and her violent attitude towards me.

I am a hard working and God fearing citizen who is incapable of hurting a fly, let alone committing such grievous act of child molestation. My personality to humanity can be confirm from my business allies, my beloved family, my friends, my neighbors and the society at large, I have NEVER had any criminal records all my years of being single and married. I strongly condemn the publication made by my wife and will at this junction highly recommend that she consults a psychiatrist.

The above allegations as alleged by my wife as put me and my entire family in an awkward position.

I have decided to use the appropriate channel to address this issue, my solicitors are currently putting mechineries in place to address the libelous statement. I shall not leave any stone unturned..

Voice messages and text messages confirming the true situation of what transpired between I and my wife will be made public in due course.

Thanks

Victor Chukwutem Inalu

God bless you all🙏

