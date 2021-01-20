Malaria Patients Should Test For Coronavirus...Sanwoolu

Published:

Share This

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu says malaria patients should test for COVID-19 He said this while briefing newsmen at the State House, Ikeja on the COVID-19 update in the state today January 19. In his words “In this second wave of the current pandemic, any malaria-like symptoms should be considered as COVID-19 virus infection unless and until otherwise proven. Any affected individual with COVID-like symptoms should proceed to any of our public health facilities and/or laboratories to get tested". He also spoke on the importance of reopening of schools in the state despite the second wave of the pandemic.