Late Orisabunmi’s Younger Sister Dies, Days After Brother’s Death

Three days after the death of popular Yoruba actress, Mrs Folake Aremu, widely known as Orisabunmi, her younger sister Mrs Janet Ademola, has reportedly passed on.

News of the demise of Ademola, the last child of the family, was broken on Saturday by Gbenga Onisola, her nephew.

It will be recalled that Orisabunmi’s brother, Steve Onisola, had died on Thursday, barely 24hours after the death of the popular actress.

Onisola, the Technical Director of Kwara Falcons Basketball Club, Ilorin, passed on at age 71 after a brief illness.

Ademola, who was mourning her sister’s death, had in an interview with The PUNCH on Friday, described her elder sister as her best friend, a caring sister and a mother with a rare heart of love.

She had said, “The death of my elder sister, Mrs Folake Aremu, is very painful because of what she stood for in our lives as family members. She was very friendly and caring; she never left her siblings untended. We are pained because she stood in as a good mother for all of us.

“As the last child of the family, she took very good care of me. We were very close and used to each other. She gave her best to ensure that I was well catered for. She was a selfless fellow. She was very humane and she persevered a lot. She would not underrate anyone.”





