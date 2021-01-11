LASU VC Fagbohun Bows Out Today ..Final Address To University Community

Published:

My Farewell Address as LASU’s 8th Substantive Vice-Chancellor*

Dear incredible members of the LASU Community, with a heart full of gratitude - I address you today for the last time as your vice-chancellor. Exactly five years ago, I made my way into this campus and you welcomed me with open arms. On that day, I saw in your eyes - the zeal and hope for a better Lagos State University. And on that very day, I made a promise to every one of you that if we work together - there are no limits to what we can achieve.

Since then, we rolled up our sleeves and embarked on the hard work of remaking our university and bending the arc of our history towards a promising future for ourselves and for those who will come after us. In those five years, we made our campuses more secure and opened our doors to investors and donors of goodwill.

Through your collective sacrifices and faith in what LASU could be - we became a focal point for impactful research and innovations that could help shape the future of Lagos State, Nigeria, and our world.

More importantly. In those five years, we looked beyond ourselves and helped to chart a path for the years ahead. While we built for the short term, we also envisioned and laid the groundwork for a prosperous entrepreneurial Lagos State University that inspires a community where all students, staff, other stakeholders and partners are challenged to forge a transformative partnership committed to driving innovation and sustaining a science and technology-based economy in a climate of global competition.

To all members of staff who stood firm and believed that when the gates of our university remain open - then: our creativity and hard work can help us to unlock limitless potentials, grow our revenue base and give timely promotions and remunerations to everyone who deserves it - you all made this possible and history will forever celebrate your efforts and commitment.

To our world-class students who keyed into the vision and possibilities of what LASU could be even when the journey seemed improbable. There were a few times we showed passion and disagreed fiercely on certain issues that affect our community but even during these moments of exuberance - you reasoned with us and jealously guarded the overall interest of our university

Thank you for living up to our greatest ideals and for showing the world that our young people can break barriers when the system works for them.

I must also appreciate the Alumni, our valued partners home and abroad as well as our benefactors for the pivotal roles they played in helping us to achieve our mandate. My administration equally enjoyed immense support from federal government agencies like the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), the National Universities Commission(NUC), the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board(JAMB), the Nigerian Communications Commission(NCC) amongst others who all played vital roles in helping to reposition our university for excellence.

I especially appreciate His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR; for recognizing the productivity of our university.

To our versatile and amiable Governor: His Excellency - Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Honourable Members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and the entire Lagos State Government, thank you for your relentless support. You all have been the backbone of LASU for years and your daily support has helped to propel our institution to great heights. Please, do continue to support our darling university.

To all respected members of the LASU Governing Council and the Great People of Nigeria, it has been a pleasure serving an institution that is so dear to my heart. Starting from tomorrow as I take a bow, I will miss all the moments, the giant strides and memories we all shared.

I must however emphasize that our job is not done yet. Our job and responsibilities as members of this vibrant community must not start or end with any vice-chancellor. The hard work of building a globally competitive university is a long and relentless journey - that must transcend administrations and individuals. This explains why I am urging the entire LASU Community to support the administration of my successor and ensure the ideals of rule of law, progress, impactful development, and justice continue to thrive on our campuses.

I am forever thankful for the opportunity to serve you all.

May God continue to bless, protect and elevate the Lagos State University.

We are LASU, We are Proud!!!





Your grateful servant,





*Professor Olanrewaju Adigun Fagbohun; SAN, NPOM, Vice-Chancellor, LASU(January 11th, 2016-January 10th, 2021).*

Share This